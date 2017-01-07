Texting, Driving, Drug Arrest: Passenger hada
TEXTING, DRIVING, DRUG ARREST: Passenger had heroin, deputies say A look at criminal incidents and arrests around the region. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2i5kJ60 Broome County deputies say a case of texting and driving resulted in the arrest Monday of a Johnson City man accused of violating probation for drug-related crimes after he was found with heroin during the traffic stop.
