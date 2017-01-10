Teen Missing: Girl last seen near JC mall,a
TEEN MISSING: Girl last seen near JC mall, troopers say Gabriella "Gabby" Broad, of Kirkwood, has been missing since Jan. 7, state police said. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2ifjwJg A 14-year-old girl from Kirkwood was last seen Jan. 7, being dropped off at the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City, but state police say her family has not heard from her since.
