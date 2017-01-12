Teen arrested in purse theft
Teen arrested in purse theft The defendant was one of four who allegedly scammed their way into the victim's home, deputies say. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2inHZMk Four people distracted a woman while trying to sell her candy, then one boy helped steal her purse, according to Broome County Sheriff's deputies.
