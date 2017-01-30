One suspect shot after what authoriti...

One suspect shot after what authorities call an 'unknown incident'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Evening Sun

On January 30, 2017 at approximately 11:10 a.m., Chenango County 911 received a report of shots fired outside of a residential home located on Algerine Street in the Town of Afton. Responding New York State Troopers located a male subject suffering from what was said to be a shotgun wound to his upper leg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Evening Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fred Akshar living in sin (Oct '15) 1 hr Garo K is a clown 15
Did Donald Trump Commit Treason? (Jul '16) 15 hr Yidfellas v USA 16
Pressconnets reporter Anthony James Borrelli Jan 29 Garo K is a clown 12
News North Side Help: $500K revitalizing Big Lots plaza Jan 29 meals on deals 2
BC Voice Owner Guilty Jan 29 Pusser 175
NYS missingpersons="Retired" NYS troop C in Flo... Jan 28 Garo K is a clown 23
Jury awards $3M to man shot in Binghamton Jan 28 BLDont 2
See all Johnson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnson City Forum Now

Johnson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Johnson City, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,406 • Total comments across all topics: 278,446,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC