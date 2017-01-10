Oakdale Mall Macy's final day is April 18 Layoffs will begin on April 5. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2js2Com The final day for the four New York Macy's stores scheduled for closing, including the outlet at Johnson City's Oakdale Mall, is April 18. Macy's filed a WARN notice with New York setting the final day, and saying employees that are unable to transfer to other locations will be laid off starting April 5. After seeing sales drop during the holidays, Macy's said last Wednesday it has either closed or will shutter 68 stores and cut an additional 6,200 positions at a time when shoppers are going online to buy everything from scarves to lipstick.

