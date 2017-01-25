JC man arrested for breaking into ex's residence Robert L. Lee, 39, was remanded to the Broome County Jail. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2ktFPcC A Johnson City man was arrested Monday for burglary and criminal contempt after breaking into his ex-girlfriend's residence, the Johnson City Police Department said.

