JC man arrested for breaking into ex'...

JC man arrested for breaking into ex's residence

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

JC man arrested for breaking into ex's residence Robert L. Lee, 39, was remanded to the Broome County Jail. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2ktFPcC A Johnson City man was arrested Monday for burglary and criminal contempt after breaking into his ex-girlfriend's residence, the Johnson City Police Department said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
More joys of diversity in Binghamton.. 6 hr LOL 1
NYS missingpersons="Retired" NYS troop C in Flo... 15 hr Joan Jett 26
Old friend 23 hr JoshS 1
Trump to delay Mexican Wall until after the Se... Wed blm NOT 1
Fred Akshar living in sin (Oct '15) Wed Guest 2 18
Did Donald Trump Commit Treason? (Jul '16) Wed BPD and Z 17
name of the pornstars in the video Come back! ... (Apr '15) Jun '16 Jjjj 23
See all Johnson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnson City Forum Now

Johnson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Johnson City, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,248 • Total comments across all topics: 278,504,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC