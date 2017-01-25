JC man arrested for breaking into ex's residence
JC man arrested for breaking into ex's residence Robert L. Lee, 39, was remanded to the Broome County Jail. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2ktFPcC A Johnson City man was arrested Monday for burglary and criminal contempt after breaking into his ex-girlfriend's residence, the Johnson City Police Department said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More joys of diversity in Binghamton..
|6 hr
|LOL
|1
|NYS missingpersons="Retired" NYS troop C in Flo...
|15 hr
|Joan Jett
|26
|Old friend
|23 hr
|JoshS
|1
|Trump to delay Mexican Wall until after the Se...
|Wed
|blm NOT
|1
|Fred Akshar living in sin (Oct '15)
|Wed
|Guest 2
|18
|Did Donald Trump Commit Treason? (Jul '16)
|Wed
|BPD and Z
|17
|name of the pornstars in the video Come back! ... (Apr '15)
|Jun '16
|Jjjj
|23
Find what you want!
Search Johnson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC