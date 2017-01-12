Found Safe: Kirkwood teen back with her mom,a

FOUND SAFE: Kirkwood teen back with her mom, troopers say The 14-year-old girl had been missing since Jan. 7, after being last seen near the Oakdale Mall. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2inX14O A 14-year-old Kirkwood girl has been located and is safe after she went missing Jan. 7, state police said Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.