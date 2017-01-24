Assault Charge: Windsor man kept vict...

Assault Charge: Windsor man kept victim froma

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

ASSAULT CHARGE: Windsor man kept victim from leaving, troopers say Troopers say the defendant prevented the victim from leaving, after causing serious injuries. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2ko4DGT State police arrested Anthony C. Fedora, 34, on Monday evening after troopers responded to a 911 call about a dispute in a home on Old Route 17 in the Town of Windsor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The worst 25 snowstorms in the Northeast in the... 54 min Justin 1
BC Voice Owner Guilty 11 hr Garo K is a clown 174
News Clinton Street building caps $12.3M redevelopmenta 13 hr LOL 1
NYS missingpersons="Retired" NYS troop C in Flo... Tue Garo K is a clown 20
Pressconnets reporter Anthony James Borrelli Jan 22 Garo K is a clown 10
I release my email now! Jan 22 Lady of Valor 3
model citizens Jan 20 bad bad boys 2
See all Johnson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnson City Forum Now

Johnson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Johnson City, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,234 • Total comments across all topics: 278,291,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC