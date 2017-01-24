Assault Charge: Windsor man kept victim froma

ASSAULT CHARGE: Windsor man kept victim from leaving, troopers say Troopers say the defendant prevented the victim from leaving, after causing serious injuries. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2ko4DGT State police arrested Anthony C. Fedora, 34, on Monday evening after troopers responded to a 911 call about a dispute in a home on Old Route 17 in the Town of Windsor.

