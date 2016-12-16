New Johnson City Water Department Adm...

New Johnson City Water Department Administration Building Officially Opens

Friday Dec 16 Read more: Your News Now

Officials cut the ribbon on the new Johnson City Water Department Administration Building Friday, five years after the devastating flooding of 2011. The new facility cost $1.5 million, with most of the money coming from the New York Rising Community Reconstruction Program and the Governor's Office of Storm Recovery.

Read more at Your News Now.

