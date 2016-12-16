New Johnson City Water Department Administration Building Officially Opens
Officials cut the ribbon on the new Johnson City Water Department Administration Building Friday, five years after the devastating flooding of 2011. The new facility cost $1.5 million, with most of the money coming from the New York Rising Community Reconstruction Program and the Governor's Office of Storm Recovery.
