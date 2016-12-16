JC woman, 93, was a lifelong musician Irene Kanazawich, 93, died Nov. 22. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2hVXCri In her long musical career Irene Kanazawich played piano and sang in a myriad of places from opera stages to nightclubs, even a strip joint once, although she didn't realize it at the time. From the late 1950s through the 1990s the Johnson City woman was a fixture in the local music scene as a musical director, accompanist and pit musician for numerous theater groups, and choruses, including Tri Cities Opera , the Binghamton Choral Society.

