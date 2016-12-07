JC Arson: Burton chooses trial, rejects plea deal
Dwight Burton was indicted on 10 counts in the fatal Johnson City fire he's accused of setting last year. JC ARSON: Burton chooses trial, rejects plea deal Dwight Burton was indicted on 10 counts in the fatal Johnson City fire he's accused of setting last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|3 hr
|T-V-B-Y-D
|40
|BC voice and membership
|4 hr
|Garo K
|2
|NYS police investigator Michael White
|Fri
|Michelle Harris
|3
|City might provide free pads, tampons in public...
|Fri
|snowflakes on fire
|2
|50 Front St. demolition set to start in spring
|Thu
|LOL
|1
|Why does Binghamton and Broome County suck so bad? (Apr '12)
|Thu
|LOL
|72
|Hey Jmmy boy
|Thu
|LOL
|5
Find what you want!
Search Johnson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC