BU STUDENT DEATH: Police seek info on hit-and-run Binghamton Police are investigating the hit-and-run death of a Binghamton University student on the South Side. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2gACuJO The Binghamton Police Department is seeking information regarding the hit-and-run death of a Binghamton University student who was found against a South Side concrete median on Route 434 near the Pennsylvania Avenue exit Saturday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.