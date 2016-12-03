Bu Student Death: Police seek info on...

Bu Student Death: Police seek info on hit-and-run

Saturday Dec 3 Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

The Binghamton Police Department is seeking information regarding the hit-and-run death of a Binghamton University student who was found against a South Side concrete median on Route 434 near the Pennsylvania Avenue exit Saturday morning.

