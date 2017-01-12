Binghamton Cab Driver Accused of Stea...

Binghamton Cab Driver Accused of Stealing from Person with Special Needs

Wednesday Dec 28

Johnson City police say 53-year-old William Lowe stole more than $3,000 from the victim's bank account. Lowe is a cab driver who was responsible for driving the victim around over the past month-and-a-half.

