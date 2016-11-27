Buzz About You: Chenango Forks Senior receivesa

Buzz About You: Chenango Forks Senior receives Civil Air Patrol award A Chenango Forks High School senior has completed all of his achievements for the Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2g8J5et Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Vogel, of Port Crane, earned the General Ira C Eaker award.

