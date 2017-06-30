Jessup council passes heavy-vehicle ordinance, hears zoning concerns
The ordinance, which council approved unanimously, bars vehicles weighing more than 11,000 pounds, or having a combined width in excess of 8 feet and length in excess of 40 feet, from parking, stopping or idling on any borough street or alley - unless they are loading, unloading or making a delivery. In those cases, the vehicles must not impede traffic.
