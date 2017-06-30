Jessup council passes heavy-vehicle o...

Jessup council passes heavy-vehicle ordinance, hears zoning concerns

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: The Times-Tribune

The ordinance, which council approved unanimously, bars vehicles weighing more than 11,000 pounds, or having a combined width in excess of 8 feet and length in excess of 40 feet, from parking, stopping or idling on any borough street or alley - unless they are loading, unloading or making a delivery. In those cases, the vehicles must not impede traffic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jessup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) Jun 28 Cardinals 3,650
News 'Fall Cleanup' nets 13 drug arrests (Oct '12) Jun 2 Al Busillo 3
Join Us (Mar '15) Jun 2 Al Busillo 3
News Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14) May 31 Al Busillo 4
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May '17 Hehehehe 10
Dickson Stove (Mar '07) May '17 Rachel 22
News DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08) May '17 Al Busillo 10
See all Jessup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jessup Forum Now

Jessup Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jessup Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wildfires
 

Jessup, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,036 • Total comments across all topics: 282,143,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC