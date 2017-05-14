Locals Travels to Bronx for Derek Jet...

Locals Travels to Bronx for Derek Jeter Ceremony

Sunday May 14

Several hundred people from northeastern and central Pennsylvania made the trip to the Bronx on Mother's Day for the celebration honoring Derek Jeter. For seven games in 2013 , PNC Field was Derek Jeter's playground.

