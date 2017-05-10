Lackawanna County District Attorney c...

Lackawanna County District Attorney candidates spar over attack ad

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: The Times-Tribune

A Scranton Times-Tribune All Access subscription gets you complete access to both our print and digital publications, delivered to your home, desktop and mobile devices 7 days a week Digital Only Subscription Read the digital SMART Edition of The Times-Tribune on your PC or mobile device, and have 24/7 access to breaking news, local sports, contests, and more at thetimes-tribune.com or on our mobile apps. Digital Services Have news alerts sent to your mobile device, read the Smart Edition sign up for daily newsletters, activate your all access, enter contests, take quizzes, download our mobile apps and see the latest e-circulars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jessup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08) 2 hr Al Busillo 10
Join Us (Mar '15) 2 hr Al Busillo 2
News 'Fall Cleanup' nets 13 drug arrests (Oct '12) 2 hr Al Busillo 2
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 6 Cynthia lyn 8
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) May 6 The real mfa 3,647
Walmart in Carbondale (Mar '06) May 1 crawford bobbie jo 49
News Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial? Apr 20 kyman 2
See all Jessup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jessup Forum Now

Jessup Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jessup Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Jessup, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,342 • Total comments across all topics: 281,014,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC