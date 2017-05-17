Girl, 10, hit by pickup on way to school, released from hospital
A 10-year-old girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries Friday morning in Olyphant after a pickup hit her on her way to school, Police Chief James Foley said. The girl, whom Foley refused to name, was a Mid Valley Elementary Center student crossing West Lackawanna Avenue near Susquehanna Avenue on her way to the bus stop.
