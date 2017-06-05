Gas numbers in opposite directions

A 450-ton natural gas turbine slowly makes it way along Route 107 in Fleetville recently on its way to the Lackawanna Energy Center natural gas power plant in Jessup, one of many such plants that will increase the demand for Marcellus Shale natural gas. Natural gas production in Pennsylvania amounted to a record 5.1 trillion cubic feet in 2016, keeping the commonwealth second only to Texas as a gas producer.

