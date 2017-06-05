Courtright's weak numbers strengthen Mulligan

The primary election Tuesday signaled an end to any notion of Courtright invincibility and the start of what will surely turn into a slugfest between him and attorney Jim Mulligan, the Republican nominee. So far, we have counted 13 incumbents who lost in the primary, including real veteran pols like Dunmore Mayor Patrick "Nibs" Loughney and Jessup Mayor Bev Merkel.

