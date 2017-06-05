Courtright's weak numbers strengthen Mulligan
The primary election Tuesday signaled an end to any notion of Courtright invincibility and the start of what will surely turn into a slugfest between him and attorney Jim Mulligan, the Republican nominee. So far, we have counted 13 incumbents who lost in the primary, including real veteran pols like Dunmore Mayor Patrick "Nibs" Loughney and Jessup Mayor Bev Merkel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Jessup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fall Cleanup' nets 13 drug arrests (Oct '12)
|Jun 2
|Al Busillo
|3
|Join Us (Mar '15)
|Jun 2
|Al Busillo
|3
|Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14)
|May 31
|Al Busillo
|4
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 28
|Hehehehe
|10
|Dickson Stove (Mar '07)
|May 24
|Rachel
|22
|DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08)
|May 14
|Al Busillo
|10
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|May 6
|The real mfa
|3,647
Find what you want!
Search Jessup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC