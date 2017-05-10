Coal isn't coming back

Mark Perucki of Lake Sheridan takes video with his cellphone while sons Harry, 3, left, and Jack, 4, watch a truck hauling a massive steam turbine along a stretch of Route 107 near Fleetville, Benton Twp., Tuesday morning. The equipment is on its way from Schenectady, New York, to the site of the Lackawanna Energy Center power plant currently under construction in Jessup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.