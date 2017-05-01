Mary Conlon and Brian Johnson Mary Conlon and Brian Johnson

Mary Conlon and Brian Johnson Mary Co...

Sunday Apr 16

Mary Kathleen Conlon and Brian Michael Johnson were united in marriage July 2, 2016, at St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin. The ceremony was performed by the Rev.

