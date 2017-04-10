Jessup launching hero banner program
Similar to popular programs in Dickson City, Tunkhannock and other communities, borough officials began looking into starting a hometown hero banner program in Jessup earlier this year. After discussing their progress at a borough work session last week, Councilwoman Lorraine Stevens, one of the officials spearheading the program, introduced it further at Monday's council meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Jessup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial?
|Apr 6
|alex
|1
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Mar 17
|Therealmfa
|3,641
|Dispatcher sues state police over alleged rape
|Mar '17
|Kracket
|1
|Bridge name remains same
|Feb '17
|better or worse
|1
|Vandals Target Community (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|NEPA WhereFunGoe...
|102
|Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|TS Olyphant PA
|21
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Nov '16
|Anita
|5
Find what you want!
Search Jessup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC