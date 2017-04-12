Former Scranton Cooperage Head Facing...

Former Scranton Cooperage Head Facing Hazardous Waste Charges Related to Huge Fire

Wednesday Apr 12

When the state attorney general's office started looking into the cause of a 2014 chemical fire in Jessup, investigators found more than expected. On Wednesday, the attorney general announced more felony charges against the owner of the former Scranton Cooperage in Jessup.

Jessup, PA

