Former Scranton Cooperage Head Facing Hazardous Waste Charges Related to Huge Fire
When the state attorney general's office started looking into the cause of a 2014 chemical fire in Jessup, investigators found more than expected. On Wednesday, the attorney general announced more felony charges against the owner of the former Scranton Cooperage in Jessup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jessup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Fri
|Now_What-
|7
|Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial?
|Apr 20
|kyman
|2
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Apr 14
|Funny Bunny
|3,642
|Dispatcher sues state police over alleged rape
|Mar '17
|Kracket
|1
|Bridge name remains same
|Feb '17
|better or worse
|1
|Vandals Target Community (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|NEPA WhereFunGoe...
|102
|Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|TS Olyphant PA
|21
Find what you want!
Search Jessup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC