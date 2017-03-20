Winter-weary Customers Celebrate Spring with Free Rita's
After a rough week of winter, many enjoyed a tradition: starting spring with some free Italian ice at Rita's. That's right, getting Rita's free Italian ice on the first day of spring was on Nina Serfass's bucket list.
