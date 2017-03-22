Counting the Cost of the Storm
Last week's snowstorm is proving to be pricey for communities in Lackawanna County and county officials plan to ask for help from the state and the feds. Representatives from the townships, boroughs, and cities in Lackawanna County will meet Wednesday night at the 911 center in Jessup to start tallying up the cost of cleaning up from last week's storm.
