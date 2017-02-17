Locals Benefit From THON Fundraiser

Locals Benefit From THON Fundraiser

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

It is the biggest fundraiser of the year for pediatric cancer research in Pennsylvania, as hundreds of Penn State students will dance for 46 hours as part of THON. Since THON first started in 1977, it has raised more than $136 million toward Four Diamonds, which helps in pediatric cancer research and care for those at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jessup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) 2 hr Silentone 3,635
News Dispatcher sues state police over alleged rape Mar 2 Kracket 1
News Bridge name remains same Feb 11 better or worse 1
News Vandals Target Community (Aug '09) Jan '17 NEPA WhereFunGoe... 102
Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13) Dec '16 TS Olyphant PA 21
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) Nov '16 Anita 5
News Pa. woman is 1 of 3 accused in strangling overd... Sep '16 Lakeland Highway ... 1
See all Jessup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jessup Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Lackawanna County was issued at March 12 at 4:12AM EDT

Jessup Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jessup Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Jessup, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,609 • Total comments across all topics: 279,492,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC