Locals Benefit From THON Fundraiser

It is the biggest fundraiser of the year for pediatric cancer research in Pennsylvania, as hundreds of Penn State students will dance for 46 hours as part of THON. Since THON first started in 1977, it has raised more than $136 million toward Four Diamonds, which helps in pediatric cancer research and care for those at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

