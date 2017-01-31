Around Town

Thursday Feb 2

Registration for Saint Gregory Early Childhood Center, 330 N. Abington Road in Clarks Green, will take place on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. The school hours for all-day kindergarten are 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays. The child must be 5 by Aug. 31. The hours for Pre-School are 8:30-11:30 a.m. weekdays.

