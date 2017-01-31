N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2017:01:3...

N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2017:01:31 09:53:36

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: The Times-Tribune

MICHAEL J. MULLEN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Jenna Mehnert, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Maine, speaks to law enforcement officers at the Scranton Area Crisis Intervention Team Stakeholder Kick-Off at the Lackawanna County 911 Center in Jessup on Tuesday morning, addressing law enforcement response to mental illness. Alex Hazzouri, president, CEO The Advocacy Alliance and Friendship House, speaks to law enforcement officers at the opening of Northeastern Pennsylvania Crisis Intervention Team Stakeholder Kick-Off at the Lackawanna County 911 Center in Jessup Tuesday morning addressing law enforcement response to mental illness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jessup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) 10 hr The Beetlejuice B... 3,627
News Bridge name remains same Feb 11 better or worse 1
News Vandals Target Community (Aug '09) Jan 18 NEPA WhereFunGoe... 102
Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13) Dec '16 TS Olyphant PA 21
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) Nov '16 Anita 5
News Pa. woman is 1 of 3 accused in strangling overd... Sep '16 Lakeland Highway ... 1
News Regional Briefs 9/15/2016 Sep '16 art66 1
See all Jessup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jessup Forum Now

Jessup Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jessup Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Jessup, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,584 • Total comments across all topics: 278,949,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC