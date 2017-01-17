Paint Store Owner Thanked

Representatives from the Lackawanna County Veterans Affairs Office and the Tobyhanna Army Depot Retirees Breakfast Club presented a certificate of appreciation to James Shock, manager of the Sherwin-Williams South Scranton paint store, for donating the paint that was used to refurbish the Jessup Borough tank located on Hill Street. From left: Rocco J. Valvano and Bob Miscavage, Tobyhanna volunteers; Shock; Robert Tuffy, director of the county's Veterans Affairs office; and Joe DeNero, Tobyhanna volunteer.

