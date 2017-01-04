Packaging Company Plans New Jobs in Lackawanna County
It may be quiet right now at the Jessup Small Business Center, but over the next three years, part of the park in Lackawanna County is expected to get busier. The governor's office announced Wednesday 74 new full-time jobs are coming here.
