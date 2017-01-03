Local businessman helps Dunmore School District out during holidays
Inspired by the tremendous community support he received after a fire damaged his business, Bobby Dempsey decided to help out local Mr. Dempsey gave the Dunmore School District a check Friday for almost $3,000 to pay off the students' cafeteria debt before school is out for the holiday season. "The support we got from the community was really overwhelming and it was kind of like our way of giving back a little bit," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Jessup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|1 hr
|Dfalls
|3,577
|Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13)
|Dec 9
|TS Olyphant PA
|21
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Nov '16
|Anita
|5
|Pa. woman is 1 of 3 accused in strangling overd...
|Sep '16
|Lakeland Highway ...
|1
|Regional Briefs 9/15/2016
|Sep '16
|art66
|1
|With PA Rape Kits Backlogged, Many Urge More Ha...
|Sep '16
|Tarah Toohil
|3
|New way to bath chinchilla
|Sep '16
|Rick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jessup Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC