Local businessman helps Dunmore School District out during holidays

Tuesday Dec 20

Inspired by the tremendous community support he received after a fire damaged his business, Bobby Dempsey decided to help out local Mr. Dempsey gave the Dunmore School District a check Friday for almost $3,000 to pay off the students' cafeteria debt before school is out for the holiday season. "The support we got from the community was really overwhelming and it was kind of like our way of giving back a little bit," he said.

