Correction

Scranton received a lower-than-usual interest rate on a short-term $12.75 million loan obtained Monday, city Business Administrator David Bulzoni said. A Hawley woman pleaded guilty Monday to supplying heroin that led to the overdose death of her friend.
Jessup Discussions
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|6 hr
|Angel
|3,580
|Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13)
|Dec 9
|TS Olyphant PA
|21
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Nov '16
|Anita
|5
|Pa. woman is 1 of 3 accused in strangling overd...
|Sep '16
|Lakeland Highway ...
|1
|Regional Briefs 9/15/2016
|Sep '16
|art66
|1
|With PA Rape Kits Backlogged, Many Urge More Ha...
|Sep '16
|Tarah Toohil
|3
|New way to bath chinchilla
|Sep '16
|Rick
|1
