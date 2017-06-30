What's open July 4 since NJ shutdown is over
After being turned away by State Police and Park Police since Saturday, the gates to the 3,000 acre park in Berkeley Township will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, after the legislature reached a compromise that ended a three-day-long state shutdown . Legislators announced the deal at about 10 p.m. Monday, but even before they voted on it, the state announced all "state parks, forests, historic sites and recreation areas will re-open on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, including Liberty State Park and Island Beach State Park in the morning."
