What's open July 4 since NJ shutdown ...

What's open July 4 since NJ shutdown is over

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

After being turned away by State Police and Park Police since Saturday, the gates to the 3,000 acre park in Berkeley Township will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, after the legislature reached a compromise that ended a three-day-long state shutdown . Legislators announced the deal at about 10 p.m. Monday, but even before they voted on it, the state announced all "state parks, forests, historic sites and recreation areas will re-open on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, including Liberty State Park and Island Beach State Park in the morning."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) 19 hr Tick Jackson 6
Ticketeers on streets 19 hr Tick Jackson 2
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) Jul 1 Clean up or die 12
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Jun 25 Tia19 14
Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06) Jun 20 Daisy 62
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Jun 7 Red Crosse 32
Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15) May '17 Love Conquers 60
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,356 • Total comments across all topics: 282,230,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC