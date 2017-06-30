What the July 4 Fireworks Looked Like from Brooklyn Heights
See the little red oval? If you look hard, you can see a little bit of New Jersey's fireworks, as seen from Brooklyn Heights. The Jersey City Freedom and Fireworks Festival was supposed to take off from Liberty State Park, which would have made it visible from the Promenade and BBP.
