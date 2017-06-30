Wanted for stolen air conditioner, th...

Wanted for stolen air conditioner, this man was easy to spot

1 hr ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

A Bayonne man with an extensive criminal history and a unique talent for avoiding prison added a twist to a common burglary technique, Jersey City police said. Jerome Porch, 37, removed an air conditioner from the window of a Custer Avenue home early last Tuesday morning, but instead of climbing through the window to burglarize the home, Porch decided to steal the air conditioner instead, according to a police report.

