Wanted for stolen air conditioner, this man was easy to spot
A Bayonne man with an extensive criminal history and a unique talent for avoiding prison added a twist to a common burglary technique, Jersey City police said. Jerome Porch, 37, removed an air conditioner from the window of a Custer Avenue home early last Tuesday morning, but instead of climbing through the window to burglarize the home, Porch decided to steal the air conditioner instead, according to a police report.
