Two fatally struck in separate crashes in Jersey City
Two pedestrians were fatally struck by vehicles on the city's West Side in separate incidents yesterday morning, officials said. The first crash happened at about 1 a.m. on Route 440.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
