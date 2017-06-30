That's Rich! Boggiano first official candidate in Jersey City elections
Boggiano, 73, the Jersey City Ward C councilman, was the first candidate in the upcoming mayoral and council races to qualify for a spot on the ballot, the City Clerk's office confirmed Wednesday. Boggiano, who is seeking his second term on Nov. 7, handed in the required petitions on May 26 and was certified three days later.
Read more at The Jersey Journal.
