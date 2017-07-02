Photos: Budget stalemate closes tate parks
New Jersey State Park Police Sgt. Bauernfeind suggests non state parks to Praveen Corlahalla and Kartik Nair after they drove with their families from Jersey City to enjoy the day Hopatcong State Park on Sunday, July 2, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|Sat
|Clean up or die
|12
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jun 25
|Tia19
|14
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May '17
|Love Conquers
|60
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May '17
|Miss Trish
|28
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC