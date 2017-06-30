New Jersey lawmakers reach deal to end budget standoff
New Jersey lawmakers said Monday they had reached a budget deal to end a partial government shutdown that became a black eye for Governor tie after he was spotted lounging on a beach that had been closed to the public during the holiday weekend. tie became the subject of widespread mockery and derision after a New Jersey newspaper captured photos of the Republican governor and his family sunbathing on a beach that had been closed to the public over the holiday weekend due to the budget standoff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|17 hr
|Tick Jackson
|6
|Ticketeers on streets
|18 hr
|Tick Jackson
|2
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|Jul 1
|Clean up or die
|12
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jun 25
|Tia19
|14
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May '17
|Love Conquers
|60
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC