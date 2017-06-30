New Jersey lawmakers reach deal to end budget standoff

New Jersey lawmakers said Monday they had reached a budget deal to end a partial government shutdown that became a black eye for Governor tie after he was spotted lounging on a beach that had been closed to the public during the holiday weekend. tie became the subject of widespread mockery and derision after a New Jersey newspaper captured photos of the Republican governor and his family sunbathing on a beach that had been closed to the public over the holiday weekend due to the budget standoff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.