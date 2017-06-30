Jersey Journal front and back page news: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Gov. Chris Christie will approve a compromise that would put an end to the state shutdown and could reopen state parks and beaches in time for the Fourth of July, sources inside the governor's office said. New Jersey Special Olympics President and CEO Heather Andersen said that the Statue of Liberty 5K -- which was expected to raise roughly $40,000 for the state's Special Olympians -- has been canceled because of the state shutdown.
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|17 hr
|Tick Jackson
|6
|Ticketeers on streets
|18 hr
|Tick Jackson
|2
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|Jul 1
|Clean up or die
|12
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jun 25
|Tia19
|14
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May '17
|Love Conquers
|60
