Jersey Journal front and back page news: Saturday, July 1, 2017
Republican Gov. Chris Christie is demanding the Democrat-controlled Legislature send him a measure to make over the state's largest health insurer, threatening the first government shutdown on his watch because of a position that has drawn the ire of liberal and conservative groups alike. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness will not be denied, even if a state government shutdown closes Liberty State Park this holiday weekend.
