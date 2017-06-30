Jersey Journal front and back page ne...

Jersey Journal front and back page news: Saturday, July 1, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Republican Gov. Chris Christie is demanding the Democrat-controlled Legislature send him a measure to make over the state's largest health insurer, threatening the first government shutdown on his watch because of a position that has drawn the ire of liberal and conservative groups alike. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness will not be denied, even if a state government shutdown closes Liberty State Park this holiday weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) 7 hr Clean up or die 12
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Jun 25 Tia19 14
Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06) Jun 20 Daisy 62
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Jun 7 Red Crosse 32
Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15) May '17 Love Conquers 60
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) May '17 Harvey32 32
News Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07) May '17 Miss Trish 28
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,925 • Total comments across all topics: 282,161,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC