Jersey City may continue legal fight over canceled revaluation

Jersey City may ask the New Jersey Supreme Court to hear an appeal of the breach-of-contract case it lost last yea r over the aborted 2011 property revaluation. The city's attorneys told the state's highest court last week, in a filing known as a notice of petition for certification, that it may ask it to hear an appeal of the $1 million judgment in the case ordered by a Hudson County judge in April 2016.

