Jersey City may continue legal fight over canceled revaluation
Jersey City may ask the New Jersey Supreme Court to hear an appeal of the breach-of-contract case it lost last yea r over the aborted 2011 property revaluation. The city's attorneys told the state's highest court last week, in a filing known as a notice of petition for certification, that it may ask it to hear an appeal of the $1 million judgment in the case ordered by a Hudson County judge in April 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Wed
|RKTNYC
|33
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Jul 3
|Tick Jackson
|6
|Ticketeers on streets
|Jul 3
|Tick Jackson
|2
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|Jul 1
|Clean up or die
|12
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jun 25
|Tia19
|14
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC