Jersey City man killed in fiery July 4 crash on Route 80
A car that was struck by a second vehicle burns on the side of Route 80 west in Rockaway. A man who was killed in the crash was struck and thrown from the scene, eyewitnesses said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|6 hr
|RKTNYC
|33
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Mon
|Tick Jackson
|6
|Ticketeers on streets
|Mon
|Tick Jackson
|2
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|Jul 1
|Clean up or die
|12
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jun 25
|Tia19
|14
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC