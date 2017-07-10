Jersey City is a case study in the perils of politics and real estate for the Kushners

The site of the One Journal Square luxury apartment project in Jersey City, N.J. Until he stepped aside from his real estate business to become a senior White House aide, developer Jared Kushner was a major player in the gentrification of Jersey City, where former railroad yards and waste sites are being transformed into luxury housing. His company built a high-rise branded with the name of his father-in-law, Donald Trump , featuring a gold-hued marquee and skyline views of lower Manhattan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.