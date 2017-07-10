Jersey City is a case study in the perils of politics and real estate for the Kushners
The site of the One Journal Square luxury apartment project in Jersey City, N.J. Until he stepped aside from his real estate business to become a senior White House aide, developer Jared Kushner was a major player in the gentrification of Jersey City, where former railroad yards and waste sites are being transformed into luxury housing. His company built a high-rise branded with the name of his father-in-law, Donald Trump , featuring a gold-hued marquee and skyline views of lower Manhattan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Mon
|Tick Jackson
|6
|Ticketeers on streets
|Mon
|Tick Jackson
|2
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|Jul 1
|Clean up or die
|12
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jun 25
|Tia19
|14
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May '17
|Love Conquers
|60
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC