Jersey City group plants new gardens
The Pershing Field Garden Friends are doing their part to plant new and sustainable gardens at the field in Jersey City. Since 2004, the group has planted and maintained the gardens throughout the park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Mon
|Tick Jackson
|6
|Ticketeers on streets
|Mon
|Tick Jackson
|2
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|Jul 1
|Clean up or die
|12
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jun 25
|Tia19
|14
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May '17
|Love Conquers
|60
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC