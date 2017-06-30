Jehovah's Witnesses host annual convention in American Sign Language
The convention, with the theme "Don't Give Up," was one of more than a dozen regional events hosted around the country in more than 10 different languages. This year, about 5,000 people were expected to attend the Jersey City conference at the Stanley Theater during the three-day event.
