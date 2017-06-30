Hudson attorney files ethics complain...

Hudson attorney files ethics complaint against Christie over 'Beachgate'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Gov. Chris Christie and his family and friends enjoy July 2 at the beach on Island Beach State Park, which was closed to the public due to the state government shutdown. utilized his position as governor ... to obtain benefits for himself and his family that members of the general public could not enjoy for themselves."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) Wed RKTNYC 33
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) Jul 3 Tick Jackson 6
Ticketeers on streets Jul 3 Tick Jackson 2
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) Jul 1 Clean up or die 12
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Jun 25 Tia19 14
Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06) Jun 20 Daisy 62
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Jun 7 Red Crosse 32
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,231 • Total comments across all topics: 282,280,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC