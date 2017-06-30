Fifth graders visit grocery store, Cory women recognized | Business Notes
Fifth grade students at schools throughout Jersey City were involved in the "Future Shoppers" program through the Shoprite of Jersey City. The in-store dietitian, Lynette, visited the schools and talked with the students about how to read labels and find nutritious foods at the store.
