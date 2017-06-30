'Fast and Furious' -- the way people of color are pushed...
"The Fast and the Furious" is the name of a billion dollar movie franchise, but the words are also a good way to describe the manner in which people of color are being pushed out of Jersey City. Gentrification and displacement is happening fast and we should be furious.
