'Fast and Furious' -- the way people ...

'Fast and Furious' -- the way people of color are pushed...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

"The Fast and the Furious" is the name of a billion dollar movie franchise, but the words are also a good way to describe the manner in which people of color are being pushed out of Jersey City. Gentrification and displacement is happening fast and we should be furious.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) Sat Clean up or die 12
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Jun 25 Tia19 14
Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06) Jun 20 Daisy 62
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Jun 7 Red Crosse 32
Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15) May '17 Love Conquers 60
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) May '17 Harvey32 32
News Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07) May '17 Miss Trish 28
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,756 • Total comments across all topics: 282,182,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC